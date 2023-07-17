Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.
  • Cabrera has had a hit in 28 of 63 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits eight times (12.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 30
.206 AVG .216
.238 OBP .304
.330 SLG .295
6 XBH 5
3 HR 1
9 RBI 11
22/3 K/BB 18/11
3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.