Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (46-48) and New York Yankees (50-44) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on July 17.

The Angels will look to Griffin Canning (6-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-4).

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

BSW

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Yankees have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (415 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Yankees Schedule