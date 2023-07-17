Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 131 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 271 extra-base hits, New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

New York has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 415 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.242 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Luis Severino (1-4) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Severino has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has made nine appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels - Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels - Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole - 7/23/2023 Royals - Home - -

