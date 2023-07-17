On Monday, July 17 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (46-48) host the New York Yankees (50-44) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Griffin Canning will get the ball for the Angels, while Luis Severino will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.62 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-4, 7.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 27 (50.9%) of those contests.

The Angels have gone 19-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (51.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1600 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.