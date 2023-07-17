Shohei Ohtani carries a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (46-48) game against the New York Yankees (50-44) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The probable pitchers are Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels and Luis Severino (1-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.62 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-4, 7.38 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (1-4 with a 7.38 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

During nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.38 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.

Severino heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino will look to collect his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his nine appearances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

The Angels will send Canning (6-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Canning has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Griffin Canning vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 415 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 715 hits, 27th in baseball, with 131 home runs (fifth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 4-for-18 with a home run and two RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

