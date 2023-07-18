Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .250 with 34 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven home a run in 27 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (8.0%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.195
|.374
|OBP
|.298
|.475
|SLG
|.289
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|39/19
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (4-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
