The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.

LeMahieu is batting .444 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 80), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 26 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .253 AVG .214 .314 OBP .280 .425 SLG .317 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings