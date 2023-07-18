Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 93 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .422, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

Torres will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .458 in his last games.

In 71.0% of his 93 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Torres has an RBI in 23 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .243 AVG .286 .327 OBP .337 .422 SLG .423 15 XBH 13 9 HR 4 22 RBI 16 31/23 K/BB 26/14 6 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings