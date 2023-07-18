On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 1-for-1) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .235 with a double and seven walks.

Peraza is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 13 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .222 AVG .250 .364 OBP .455 .222 SLG .313 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 3/4 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings