Domingo German is set to start for the New York Yankees on Tuesday against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth in MLB play with 131 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

New York ranks 17th in runs scored with 418 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

Yankees hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

New York has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.248).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

German makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.32 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

German has collected six quality starts this year.

German has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season entering this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels - Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Brady Singer 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Jordan Lyles 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Daniel Lynch 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander

