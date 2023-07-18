On Tuesday, July 18 at 9:38 PM ET, the New York Yankees (50-45) visit the Los Angeles Angels (47-48) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Domingo German will get the ball for the Yankees, while Patrick Sandoval will take the hill for the Angels.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (5-5, 4.32 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (4-7, 4.52 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Yankees' game against the Angels but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 34-24 record (winning 58.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Angels have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 17-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 7th 3rd Win AL East +1800 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.