Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Angels on July 18, 2023
Shohei Ohtani and Gleyber Torres are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 38 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .263/.332/.422 so far this season.
- Torres has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI.
- He's slashing .250/.340/.390 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Patrick Sandoval Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Sandoval Stats
- The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Sandoval has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Sandoval Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Jul. 5
|5.0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|5.0
|8
|7
|7
|8
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 23
|5.0
|10
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|0
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 110 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 35 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .306/.391/.677 slash line on the year.
- Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with a double, a triple, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 17
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 8
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 42 RBI (82 total hits).
- He has a .248/.301/.447 slash line on the year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
