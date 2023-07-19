DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels and Chase Silseth on July 19 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.0%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 26 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.253
|AVG
|.208
|.314
|OBP
|.273
|.425
|SLG
|.309
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
