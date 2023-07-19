DJ LeMahieu and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels and Chase Silseth on July 19 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.0%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 26 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .253 AVG .208 .314 OBP .273 .425 SLG .309 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings