Franchy Cordero returns to action for the New York Yankees against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 19 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 14 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In eight of 19 games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Cordero has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .133 AVG .179 .133 OBP .233 .167 SLG .607 1 XBH 4 0 HR 4 2 RBI 9 8/0 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings