Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franchy Cordero returns to action for the New York Yankees against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 19 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 14 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is hitting .155 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In eight of 19 games this season, Cordero has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cordero has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 19 games so far this season.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.133
|AVG
|.179
|.133
|OBP
|.233
|.167
|SLG
|.607
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|4
|2
|RBI
|9
|8/0
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Silseth starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
