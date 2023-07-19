On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (15.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs four times (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.235 AVG .267
.269 OBP .345
.357 SLG .381
7 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
13/4 K/BB 23/13
5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Silseth starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.