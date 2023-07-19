On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs four times (5.8%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .235 AVG .267 .269 OBP .345 .357 SLG .381 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 13/4 K/BB 23/13 5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings