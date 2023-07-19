Ahead of a matchup with the Dallas Wings (11-9), the New York Liberty (14-4) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 19 at Barclays Center.

The Liberty are coming off of a 95-87 OT victory against the Fever in their most recent game on Wednesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.5 0.5 0.5

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart posts 23.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc (10th in WNBA) with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot paces her team in assists per contest (8.7), and also averages 11 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 1.4 steals (10th in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 16.4 points, 5.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Jonquel Jones posts 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor (fifth in league).

Betnijah Laney posts 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 170.5

