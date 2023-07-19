Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-8) 170.5 -380 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-8.5) 170.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 170.5 -400 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-8.5) 171.5 -390 +290 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this year.
  • New York has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • Liberty games have gone over the point total 10 out of 17 times this season.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 19 times this year.

