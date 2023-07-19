The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.520 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 249 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .212 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this season (29 of 64), with multiple hits eight times (12.5%).

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has an RBI in 16 of 64 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .206 AVG .217 .238 OBP .302 .330 SLG .304 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 13 22/3 K/BB 21/11 3 SB 3

