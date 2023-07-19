Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels play the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Angels have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -110. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York is 12-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of its 95 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 22-23 24-11 26-35 40-38 10-8

