How to Watch the Yankees vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Carlos Rodon, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 132 total home runs.
- New York is 16th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 419 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York's 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.246).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodon (0-2) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Rodon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Austin Gomber
|7/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Connor Seabold
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chase Anderson
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Griffin Canning
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brady Singer
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Lyles
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Daniel Lynch
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
