Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Carlos Rodon, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 132 total home runs.

New York is 16th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 419 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

New York's 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.246).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodon (0-2) gets the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Rodon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Brady Singer 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Jordan Lyles 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Daniel Lynch 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.