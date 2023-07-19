Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (50-46) will match up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (48-48) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +115. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (0-2, 5.23 ERA) vs Chase Silseth - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 25-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (65.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Angels have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 7th 3rd Win AL East +2000 - 4th

