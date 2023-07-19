Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Angels on July 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Carlos Rodón Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Rodon Stats
- The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for his third start of the season.
- Rodon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rodon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|5.1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 94 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .264/.333/.430 slash line on the year.
- Torres has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a slash line of .247/.336/.386 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 111 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs, 52 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .307/.392/.680 slash line so far this season.
- Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with a double, two triples, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 17
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 82 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 42 RBI.
- He's slashed .246/.298/.443 on the season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
