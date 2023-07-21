Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .250.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 14 games this season (20.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 70 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.264
|.269
|OBP
|.342
|.357
|SLG
|.377
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|13/4
|K/BB
|24/13
|5
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.