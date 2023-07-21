Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Jets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.
- New York won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- In addition, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
