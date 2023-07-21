The New York Jets have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Jets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

New York won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).

In addition, Rodgers ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.

In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +800 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1600 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2800 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +800 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2000 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +15000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2000 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

