On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .232.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.0%).

In five games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Higashioka has an RBI in 20 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (26.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .261 AVG .207 .297 OBP .241 .551 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings