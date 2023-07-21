Liberty vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, July 21, 2023, the New York Liberty (14-5) take the court against the Washington Mystics (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mystics matchup.
Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161
|-410
|+330
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|161.5
|-400
|+320
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+300
|Tipico
|Liberty (-8.5)
|160.5
|-425
|+310
Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Mystics are 9-10-0 ATS this season.
- New York is 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Liberty's 18 games have hit the over.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 19 times this season.
