Take a look at the injury report for the New York Liberty (14-5), which currently has only one player listed, as the Liberty prepare for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (11-9) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, July 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Liberty lost 98-88 to the Wings on Wednesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.4 0.5 0.4

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 23.2 points per game (second in league) and 9.6 rebounds (second in league), while also posting 3.9 assists.

Courtney Vandersloot paces her squad in assists per contest (8.6), and also averages 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, she delivers 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sabrina Ionescu averages 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 44.7% from downtown (third in league) with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Jonquel Jones posts 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Betnijah Laney posts 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.9% from downtown (eighth in WNBA) with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 161.5

