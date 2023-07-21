The New York Liberty (14-5) face the Washington Mystics (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, July 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mystics

New York averages nine more points per game (87.8) than Washington allows (78.8).

This season, New York has a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

In games the Liberty shoot higher than 41.9% from the field, they are 11-3 overall.

New York is making 38.4% of its three-point shots this season, 5.4% higher than the 33% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have put together a 13-2 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 33% of their three-point shots.

New York and Washington rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.4 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have been scoring 90.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 87.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

New York's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (84) is 1.9 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (82.1).

The Liberty's past 10 outings have seen them make 11.2 three-pointers per game while shooting 39.7% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 10.6 makes and 38.4%.

Liberty Injuries