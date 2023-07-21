After hitting .167 with a double, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Alec Marsh) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .190 with a double and eight walks.

In eight of 15 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.

In three games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 15 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .222 AVG .167 .364 OBP .355 .222 SLG .208 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 10/5 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings