Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .167 with a double, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Alec Marsh) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .190 with a double and eight walks.
- In eight of 15 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
- In three games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 15 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.222
|AVG
|.167
|.364
|OBP
|.355
|.222
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
