Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (50-47) taking on the Kansas City Royals (28-70) at 7:05 PM (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (5-6) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-3).
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.
- The Yankees have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has a record of 2-1 when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
- New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 422 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|W 6-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Luis Severino vs Griffin Canning
|July 18
|@ Angels
|L 5-1
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
