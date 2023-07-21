Friday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (50-47) taking on the Kansas City Royals (28-70) at 7:05 PM (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (5-6) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-3).

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has a record of 2-1 when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 422 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule