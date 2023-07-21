Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB action with 134 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 422 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.254).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Schmidt is looking to secure his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez

