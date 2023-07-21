Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (5-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 20th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Schmidt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .263/.332/.427 slash line on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 82 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashed .247/.336/.386 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.292/.447 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a slash line of .252/.295/.435 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5

