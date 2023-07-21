The New York Yankees (50-47) and Kansas City Royals (28-70) both enter Friday's matchup on losing streaks. The Yankees have dropped four straight games, the Royals two in a row.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (5-6) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Yankees vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (5-6, 4.31 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-3, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (5-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Marsh enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Marsh will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

