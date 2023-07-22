Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, 186 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
- Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (59 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|40
|.290
|AVG
|.190
|.367
|OBP
|.291
|.464
|SLG
|.281
|16
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|15
|40/19
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw eight innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
