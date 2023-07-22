Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, 186 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.

Rizzo has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (59 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 40 .290 AVG .190 .367 OBP .291 .464 SLG .281 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 40/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings