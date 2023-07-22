Billy McKinney -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .235.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (17.2%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (24.1%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .292 AVG .152 .333 OBP .222 .688 SLG .182 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 8/3 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings