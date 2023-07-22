Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .193 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has driven in a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.172
|AVG
|.213
|.250
|OBP
|.293
|.368
|SLG
|.506
|7
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|24/8
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went eight innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.70), 60th in WHIP (1.500), and 52nd in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
