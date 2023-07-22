Gleyber Torres -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

Torres enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

Torres has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 44 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 43 .243 AVG .284 .326 OBP .337 .434 SLG .432 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 23 RBI 17 31/23 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

