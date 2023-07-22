On Saturday, Harrison Bader (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .243.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (14.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 39.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .229 AVG .260 .272 OBP .280 .417 SLG .429 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 14 17/4 K/BB 13/2 5 SB 3

