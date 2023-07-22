The Barracuda Championship is underway, and James Hahn is currently in eighth place with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on James Hahn at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Hahn has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hahn has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -4 262 0 12 0 1 $423,573

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Hahn has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Hahn made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Hahn last competed at this event in 2023 and finished eighth.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 450 yards longer than average.

The average course Hahn has played in the past year has been 181 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which landed him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Hahn was better than 85% of the field at the Barbasol Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.50.

Hahn did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Hahn carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Hahn's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the field average of 5.2.

In that last competition, Hahn's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Hahn finished the Barbasol Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hahn finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hahn's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.