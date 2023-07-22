On Saturday, Kyle Higashioka (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .227.

Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this year (26 of 51), with multiple hits seven times (13.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has an RBI in 20 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .250 AVG .207 .286 OBP .241 .528 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 11 23/4 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings