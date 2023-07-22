Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kyle Higashioka (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .227.
- Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this year (26 of 51), with multiple hits seven times (13.7%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 51), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 20 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.207
|.286
|OBP
|.241
|.528
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|11
|23/4
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed eight innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.70), 60th in WHIP (1.500), and 52nd in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
