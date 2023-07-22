On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 230 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .208.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this season (24.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this season (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.206 AVG .211
.238 OBP .300
.330 SLG .295
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 13
22/3 K/BB 23/12
3 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.70 ERA ranks 59th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 60th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.