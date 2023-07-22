How to Watch the Yankees vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Gleyber Torres and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 137 total home runs.
- New York's .405 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (427 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest average in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.252).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Cole is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Cole is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chase Anderson
|7/17/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Griffin Canning
|7/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Patrick Sandoval
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
