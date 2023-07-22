Gleyber Torres and Salvador Perez will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

New York's .405 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (427 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest average in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.252).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Cole is trying to record his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Cole is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 outings this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels L 5-1 Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels L 7-3 Away Carlos Rodón Chase Silseth 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals - Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets - Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets - Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away - -

