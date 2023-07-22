The New York Yankees (51-47) and the Kansas City Royals (28-71) will match up on Saturday, July 22 at Yankee Stadium, with Gerrit Cole pitching for the Yankees and Brady Singer taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Royals are +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 35 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (29.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 4th Win AL East +3300 - 4th

