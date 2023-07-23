Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Billy McKinney and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (77 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Royals.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .241 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- This season, McKinney has totaled at least one hit in 18 of 30 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (16.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (23.3%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.300
|AVG
|.152
|.364
|OBP
|.222
|.680
|SLG
|.182
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|9/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles (1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.