DJ LeMahieu and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .232.

In 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 22 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .255 AVG .209 .317 OBP .272 .438 SLG .307 15 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 38/12 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings