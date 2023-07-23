Giancarlo Stanton -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .200 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this year (57.1%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (24.5%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 19 games this year (38.8%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (36.7%), including three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .187 AVG .213 .260 OBP .293 .407 SLG .506 8 XBH 12 6 HR 7 15 RBI 18 25/8 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings