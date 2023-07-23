Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.432) and total hits (97) this season.
- Torres will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has an RBI in 26 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|43
|.245
|AVG
|.284
|.324
|OBP
|.337
|.432
|SLG
|.432
|16
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|17
|33/23
|K/BB
|26/15
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Lyles (1-11) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 5.96 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.96), 36th in WHIP (1.247), and 58th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
