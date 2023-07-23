Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in slugging percentage (.432) and total hits (97) this season.

Torres will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has an RBI in 26 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 43 .245 AVG .284 .324 OBP .337 .432 SLG .432 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 24 RBI 17 33/23 K/BB 26/15 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings