The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .227 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including seven multi-hit games (13.7%).

In five games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Higashioka has driven in a run in 20 games this season (39.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%).

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (25.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .250 AVG .207 .286 OBP .241 .528 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 11 23/4 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings