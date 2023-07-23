Jonquel Jones takes the New York Liberty (15-5) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (6-15) after scoring 27 points in a 96-87 victory over the Mystics. It's on Sunday, July 23, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-12.9)

New York (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Liberty vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

New York has seven wins in 19 games against the spread this year.

New York has played 19 games this season, and 12 of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are ceding 82.4 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, putting up 88.2 points per game (second-best).

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by grabbing 37.4 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (34.4 allowed per contest).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are getting outplayed on both offense and defense, as they rank third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.4 per game) and worst in forced turnovers (12 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.6 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 38.2% from downtown (best).

The Liberty are ceding 7.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 35.5% (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2023, 59.7% of them have been two-pointers (66.2% of the team's made baskets) and 40.3% have been from beyond the arc (33.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.