The New York Liberty (15-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Indiana Fever (6-15) at Barclays Center on Sunday, July 23 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Liberty claimed a 96-87 win over the Mystics.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.5 0.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is tops on the Liberty with 23.3 points per game (second in league) and 9.7 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 16.7 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on her team in assists per contest (8.3), and also posts 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Betnijah Laney is putting up 10.4 points, 2.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Liberty vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -11.5 170.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.